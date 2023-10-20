Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Infinix Zero 30 price in UAE and specifications
Infinix plans to unveil the Zero 30 series in the next few...
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is a budget-friendly smartphone that combines impressive features. It features a vibrant 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, offering sharp visuals.
Powered by a Snapdragon 685 processor and 6GB of RAM, it ensures smooth performance for everyday tasks and light gaming.
The device boasts a versatile quad-camera system, including a 50MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor for diverse photography options. A 5,000mAh battery provides all-day usage, and 33W fast charging keeps you powered up.
Additionally, the Redmi Note 12 supports 5G connectivity, ensuring faster data speeds. MIUI 14 on top of Android 13 provides a user-friendly interface.
With its balance of features and affordability, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is a compelling choice for budget-conscious smartphone users.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in UAE is AED 579.00/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIUI 14
|Dimensions
|165.7 x 76 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|183 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Onyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 685 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0″, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W wired
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.