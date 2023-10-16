Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is a powerful and feature-packed smartphone. It boasts a vibrant 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, delivering crisp visuals.

The device is powered by a robust MediaTek Dimensity processor, ensuring smooth performance for multitasking and gaming. With multiple RAM and storage options, users can choose the configuration that suits their needs.

The Redmi Note 12 sports a versatile camera setup, including a high-resolution main sensor and a variety of lenses for different photography styles.

It supports 5G connectivity, ensuring fast internet speeds. The device runs on MIUI, providing a user-friendly interface.

The ample battery capacity keeps you powered throughout the day, and it supports fast charging. Overall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is a well-rounded smartphone that offers value for its price.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in UAE

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in UAE is AED 565.00/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIUI 14
Dimensions165.7 x 76 x 7.9 mm
Weight183 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsOnyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 685 (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features120Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0″, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

