Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Vivo Y76 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023
The Vivo Y76 has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD, FHD+ display. The smartphone...
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is a powerful and feature-packed smartphone. It boasts a vibrant 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, delivering crisp visuals.
The device is powered by a robust MediaTek Dimensity processor, ensuring smooth performance for multitasking and gaming. With multiple RAM and storage options, users can choose the configuration that suits their needs.
The Redmi Note 12 sports a versatile camera setup, including a high-resolution main sensor and a variety of lenses for different photography styles.
It supports 5G connectivity, ensuring fast internet speeds. The device runs on MIUI, providing a user-friendly interface.
The ample battery capacity keeps you powered throughout the day, and it supports fast charging. Overall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is a well-rounded smartphone that offers value for its price.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in UAE is AED 565.00/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIUI 14
|Dimensions
|165.7 x 76 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|183 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Onyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 685 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0″, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W wired
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.