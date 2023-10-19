Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Advertisement

Introducing the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12, a powerful and feature-rich smartphone designed to meet your modern mobile needs.

The device boasts a stunning 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, offering vibrant visuals and immersive viewing experiences. Powered by a robust Snapdragon 685 processor, it delivers exceptional performance for multitasking and gaming.

The Redmi Note 12 features a versatile quad-camera system, with a 50MP primary lens, enabling you to capture detailed and vivid photos and videos. It also sports a high-resolution 13MP front camera for stunning selfies.

With a large 5,000mAh battery and fast charging support, you can enjoy extended usage without frequent recharging.

Running on MIUI, Xiaomi’s user-friendly interface, the device provides customization options and smooth navigation.

Advertisement

With generous storage options and expandable memory, you’ll have ample space for your apps, photos, and files. The Redmi Note 12 is a reliable and affordable choice for those seeking a top-performing smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in UAE

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in UAE is AED 579.00/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIUI 14
Dimensions165.7 x 76 x 7.9 mm
Weight183 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsOnyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 685 (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features120Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0″, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W wired
Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A34 latest Price in UAE & Features- Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy A34 latest Price in UAE & Features- Oct 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a Super AMOLED display. The phone has...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story