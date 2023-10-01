Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Articles
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro is a feature-packed smartphone designed to meet the needs of modern users. With a stunning 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display, it delivers vibrant colors and sharp visuals for an immersive viewing experience.

Powered by a fast and efficient MediaTek Dimensity processor, this phone handles multitasking and demanding apps with ease.

The camera system is a standout feature, featuring a versatile quad-camera setup that includes a high-resolution 108MP main camera for capturing detailed photos.

You can also enjoy the flexibility of ultra-wide-angle, macro, and depth lenses for various photography needs.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro supports 4G connectivity, ensuring fast download and streaming speeds. With a large battery and efficient power management, you can count on extended usage without frequent charging.

Additionally, MIUI offers a user-friendly interface, and the phone comes with ample storage options, making it a compelling choice in the mid-range smartphone market.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIU1 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGray, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
ChipsetSnapdragon 732G
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps)
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, (market/region dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 67W, 50% in 15 min, 100% in 46 min

Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

