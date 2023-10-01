Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro is a feature-packed smartphone designed to meet the needs of modern users. With a stunning 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display, it delivers vibrant colors and sharp visuals for an immersive viewing experience.

Powered by a fast and efficient MediaTek Dimensity processor, this phone handles multitasking and demanding apps with ease.

The camera system is a standout feature, featuring a versatile quad-camera setup that includes a high-resolution 108MP main camera for capturing detailed photos.

You can also enjoy the flexibility of ultra-wide-angle, macro, and depth lenses for various photography needs.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro supports 4G connectivity, ensuring fast download and streaming speeds. With a large battery and efficient power management, you can count on extended usage without frequent charging.

Additionally, MIUI offers a user-friendly interface, and the phone comes with ample storage options, making it a compelling choice in the mid-range smartphone market.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Gray, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) Chipset Snapdragon 732G GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS , GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, (market/region dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 67W, 50% in 15 min, 100% in 46 min

