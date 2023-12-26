AI-Powered Piano Opens Doors for Musicians with Disabilities

Tokyo concert: Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, Kiwa Usami on “Anybody’s Piano” for disabled musicians.

In a Tokyo concert hall renowned for its refined wood-accented auditorium, 24-year-old Kiwa Usami recently delivered a groundbreaking performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, Ode to Joy. What made this concert truly extraordinary was the utilization of an innovative instrument known as the “Anybody’s Piano,” an artificial intelligence-powered piano designed to empower musicians with disabilities.

Usami, who grapples with cerebral palsy, played the piano with remarkable skill, using only a single index finger. Her dedication became the inspiration behind the development of the AI program in collaboration with Yamaha. Released in 2015, the “Anybody’s Piano” tracks musical notes and seamlessly adds the keys that are not physically pressed, enhancing the performance of musicians facing physical challenges.

The Christmas concert marked a milestone as the inaugural performance featuring the “Anybody’s Piano.” Ten-year-old Yurina Furukawa, diagnosed with congenital myopathy, played from a bed positioned in front of the grand piano. Enabled by the AI-assisted piano, she maintained rhythm by moving her left arm and pressing the keys powerfully with the back of her right hand. The technology seamlessly filled in the missing notes, ensuring a flawless and complete performance.

Unlike conventional auto-play instruments, the “Anybody’s Piano” halts if a player strikes the wrong notes. For 39-year-old Hiroko Higashino, born with three fingers on her right hand, the piano provided an opportunity to learn and perform, adding missing keys to faithfully recreate Beethoven’s intended harmony.

The audience of 130 people described the Christmas concert as profoundly uplifting. Teruko Imai, a concertgoer in her 60s, expressed, “I haven’t had such a heart-trembling experience like this for a long time.” Sixteen-year-old Koki Kato was touched by the inclusive nature of the piano, making it possible for anyone to perform and enhancing the beauty of music.

This event showcased how the “Anybody’s Piano” is not just a technological marvel but a tool fostering inclusivity and joy in the world of music. By opening doors for musicians with disabilities, it represents a significant leap forward in creating a more accessible and enriching musical experience for all.

