Apple iPhone 13 Series Latest Customs Value in Pakistan

Articles
In Karachi, the Customs Valuation Directorate of the Federal Board of Revenue has lowered the customs value for several mobile phones, including the Apple iPhone 13. This implies a reduction in taxes on these devices.

The revised values were established by examining diverse markets to assess the real prices of mobile phone devices within the country. It’s important to note that these valuations do not apply to imported quantities of phones.

Following is the latest customs value for the iPhone 13 series:

The directorate mentioned that mobile phones listed officially will be subject to duty and taxes based on the updated customs values.

“Bonafide passengers” importing used or refurbished mobile phones will also undergo an assessment based on customs values. The allowance for depreciation is included in the provided tabulated values.

