Apple iPhone 15 series Latest Customs Value in Pakistan, January 2024 update

The updated values were established following an examination of different markets to observe the current prices of mobile phone devices within the country. It’s important to note that these assessments do not apply to the quantities of phones being imported.

Here are the most recent customs values for the iPhone 15 series:

iPhone 15 128 GB $825

iPhone 15 256 GB $925

iPhone 15 512 GB $1125

iPhone 15 Plus 128 GB $925

iPhone 15 Plus 256 GB $1025

iPhone 15 Plus 512 GB $1225

iPhone 15 Pro 128 GB $1100

iPhone 15 Pro 256 GB $1175

iPhone 15 Pro 512 GB $1400

iPhone 15 Pro ITB $1600

iPhone 15 Pro Maz 256 GB $1300

iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB $1500

iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB $1700

The directorate stated that duty and taxes for mobile phones listed officially will be determined based on the updated customs values.

Mobile phones that are used, refurbished, or imported by “bona fide passengers” will also be evaluated based on the customs values. The allowance for their depreciation is included in the provided tabulated values.