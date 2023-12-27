Honor Teases X50 Pro price in Pakistan and specification

Honor recently teased the upcoming Honor X50 Pro 5G smartphone alongside the Honor Magic 6 Series launch. The poster reveals key features, indicating a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ SoC, a powerful 5800 mAh battery, and a 1.5K curved display with eye-protection certification.

The phone comes in green and black, featuring a circular camera module on the rear. The Honor X50 Pro might support up to 35W fast wired charging, with leaks suggesting up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. NFC support for wireless payments is also anticipated.

Alongside the X50 Pro, the Honor X50 GT is set to launch, featuring a 6.81-inch FHD+ OLED display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 4800mAh battery.

The earlier released Honor X50 boasts a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, a 6.78-inch 1.5K 120Hz curved display, and a 5800 mAh battery with 35W fast charging, with expectations of improvements in the Pro version.

