Infinix Smart 8 Price in Pakistan & Specification

The Infinix Smart 8 is a feature-packed budget smartphone designed for efficiency and performance. Equipped with a sizable 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, it offers an immersive visual experience.

Powered by a Unisoc T606 processor and 4GB of RAM, the device ensures smooth multitasking and responsive performance.

With 64GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD, users have ample space for apps, photos, and videos. The Smart 8 houses a dual-camera setup with a 13MP main lens and a depth sensor, delivering decent photography capabilities.

It runs on Android 13 with Infinix’s XOS 8.7 skin, providing a user-friendly interface. The generous 5000mAh battery ensures prolonged usage between charges, making it an ideal choice for those on a budget.

Infinix Smart 8 Price in Pakistan

The Infinix Smart 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-

Infinix Smart 8 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS Dimensions 163.6 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm Weight 184 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Timber Black, Shiny Gold, Crystal Green, Galaxy White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc T606 (12 nm ) GPU Mali-G57 MP1 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 500 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.9, 27mm (wide), AF + 0.08 MP, ( auxiliary lens), Ring-LED flash Features HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W wired, Reverse wired

