Infinix Smart 8 Price in Pakistan & Specification

The Infinix Smart 8 is a feature-packed budget smartphone designed for efficiency and performance. Equipped with a sizable 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, it offers an immersive visual experience.
Powered by a Unisoc T606 processor and 4GB of RAM, the device ensures smooth multitasking and responsive performance.
With 64GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD, users have ample space for apps, photos, and videos. The Smart 8 houses a dual-camera setup with a 13MP main lens and a depth sensor, delivering decent photography capabilities.
It runs on Android 13 with Infinix’s XOS 8.7 skin, providing a user-friendly interface. The generous 5000mAh battery ensures prolonged usage between charges, making it an ideal choice for those on a budget.
The Infinix Smart 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|184 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Timber Black, Shiny Gold, Crystal Green, Galaxy White
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MP1
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 500 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.9, 27mm (wide), AF + 0.08 MP, (auxiliary lens), Ring-LED flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W wired, Reverse wired
