iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan & Specification

Apple is reportedly planning to replace the “Pro Max” version of the iPhone with a new “Ultra” iPhone 15 model next year. Today, Apple shared new information about the 2023 iPhone series.

It comes with a 6.7-inch super Retina XDR OLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1290 x 2796 pixels.

The iPhone 15 Ultra is powered by an Apple A16 Bionic chipset and a 3.46 GHz Hexa-core processor.

The gadget features a triple camera setup on the back including a 48 MP main wide-angle camera with OIS support, a 12 MP telephoto camera, and a 12 MP Ultra-wide-angle sensor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The smartphone’s battery capacity is 4700 mAh, and the operating system is iOS 16.

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 431,999/-

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra specifications

BUILDOSIOS 16
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
PROCESSORCPU3.46 Ghz Hexa Core
ChipsetApple A16 Bionic
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DISPLAYTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1290 x 2796 Pixels (~458 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), stereo sound rec.)
Front12 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraEmergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non-removable), 4700 mAh
– Fast battery charging

