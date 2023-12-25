Moto G34 Officially Unveiled with 50MP Camera and 120Hz Display

Motorola’s Moto G34, launched in China, is expected to have a global release in Q1 2024.

Motorola’s Moto G34 has a smooth display: a 6.5-inch 720p IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device includes dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging.

Motorola quietly introduced its latest affordable smartphone, the Moto G34, in China. Priced at an appealing $140, the device is expected to be released in other countries with a potential name change.

Crafted with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD, the Moto G34 provides 720p resolution and boasts a commendable 120Hz refresh rate for seamless visuals. The central punch hole near the earpiece houses a neatly integrated 16MP selfie camera.

Internally, the Moto G34 is driven by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC, available in a single 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage configuration. It also offers flexibility with a microSD card slot for additional memory.

At the rear, the Moto G34 showcases a 50MP primary camera, complemented by a 2MP macro lens and an LED flash, addressing diverse photography requirements.

To elevate the audio experience, the phone incorporates dual speakers featuring Dolby Atmos technology. Additionally, the device is equipped with a sizable 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W charging. It comes preloaded with Android 14, complemented by Moto’s MYUI 6.0.

Available in classic black and blue color options, the Moto G34 is priced attractively at $140 and will be released for purchase in China on December 28. Although initially exclusive to the Chinese market, there are anticipations for a global launch in the first quarter of 2024.

Motorola G34 Key Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)

Adreno 619 OS : Android 13

: Android 13 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

: Camera : Rear (Dual) : 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), PDAF

: Colors: Black, Blue

Black, Blue Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

: 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging Price: $140