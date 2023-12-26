Oppo Reno 6 Price in Pakistan & Specification

The Oppo Reno 6 is a stylish and powerful smartphone that combines innovation with performance. Featuring a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, it delivers vibrant visuals and sharp details.

Powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor and equipped with 8GB of RAM, the device ensures smooth multitasking and responsive performance.

With storage of 128GB, users have ample space for their apps, photos, and files. The camera setup is a highlight, with a 64MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, enabling versatile and high-quality photography.

The Oppo Reno 6 runs on ColorOS based on Android, providing a feature-rich and user-friendly interface.

Oppo Reno 6 Price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/- Oppo Reno 6 Specifications BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 159.1 x 73.3 x 7.8 mm Weight 173 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Aurora, Stellar Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 750 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps) Front 44 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), Video (1080p@30/120fps, gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh – Fast charging 50W, USB Power Delivery 2.0, VOOC 4.0