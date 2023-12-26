Oppo Reno 6 Price in Pakistan & Specification

The Oppo Reno 6 is a stylish and powerful smartphone that combines innovation with performance. Featuring a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, it delivers vibrant visuals and sharp details.
Powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor and equipped with 8GB of RAM, the device ensures smooth multitasking and responsive performance.
With storage of 128GB, users have ample space for their apps, photos, and files. The camera setup is a highlight, with a 64MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, enabling versatile and high-quality photography.
The Oppo Reno 6 runs on ColorOS based on Android, providing a feature-rich and user-friendly interface.
Oppo Reno 6 Price in Pakistan
The Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-
Oppo Reno 6 Specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|159.1 x 73.3 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|173 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aurora, Stellar Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.3Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 750 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps)
|Front
|44 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), Video (1080p@30/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
|– Fast charging 50W, USB Power Delivery 2.0, VOOC 4.0
