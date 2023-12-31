Pakistani Experts Emphasize AI as Key to Economic Growth

Pakistani experts push AI for global economic impact.

In a recent seminar on artificial intelligence (AI), Pakistani experts and academics underscored the critical role AI plays in propelling exports and boosting the national economy.

The event, attended by prominent figures in the field, emphasized the urgency for Pakistan to harness the potential of AI, which is projected to contribute trillions of U.S. dollars to the global economy in the coming years.

Yasar Ayaz, Chairman of Pakistan’s National Center of Artificial Intelligence, highlighted AI as the driving force behind technological advancements worldwide for the past decade and a half. He emphasized the pervasive nature of AI, embedded in various technology solutions ranging from social media and applications to networking and banking tools. Ayaz asserted that investing in AI development could enable Pakistan to generate substantial revenue, positioning AI as the primary catalyst for economic development in the current human-robot society era.

Ayaz further noted the increasing presence of Pakistani foreign entrepreneurs and international companies establishing AI-related businesses in the country, signaling a growing recognition of Pakistan’s potential in the AI sector.

Syed Mohammad Anwar, former Deputy Attorney General of Pakistan, emphasized that AI is not just a futuristic concept but a technology shaping the real world. He identified information collection as a pivotal aspect of AI and urged Pakistan to view the AI revolution as an opportunity to advance its information technology exports and tap into the billions of dollars worth of the global market.

Despite the positive outlook, Anwar cautioned against the potential adverse impacts of AI, emphasizing the importance of verifying the sources of information when consuming AI-generated content. He called for the development of a mental filter to scrutinize every piece of information, highlighting the need for responsible and discerning use of AI technologies.

As Pakistan positions itself at the forefront of the AI revolution, the consensus among experts is that embracing and investing in AI will be pivotal to the country’s economic growth, offering opportunities for innovation, revenue generation, and global market penetration.

