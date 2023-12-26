RoboChefs in Charge: World’s First AI-Run Restaurant Takes Your Order

CaliExpress: AI-run restaurant, automated ordering and cooking.

Flippy fries, ‘BurgerBot’ grills, transforming fast food with AI.

Cali Group inspires with AI tours and robot exhibits.

Advertisement

In a groundbreaking development for the fast-food industry, Pasadena, California, is set to unveil the world’s first fully automated restaurant, where ordering and every cooking process are handled by AI-powered robots. The futuristic eatery, known as CaliExpress by Flippy, is equipped with a patented short-order-cooking robot named Flippy, which has been a part of the fast-food scene since 2017.

Flippy, a rail-mounted mechanical arm designed by Miso Robotics, is responsible for deep frying chicken nuggets and French fries, while its counterpart, the ‘BurgerBot,’ takes charge of grilling patties. To streamline the customer experience, a biometric payment system called PopID will handle order transactions. This marks a significant leap in the integration of AI into the culinary world, transforming the conventional fast-food landscape.

The holding company behind this innovation, Cali Group, envisions CaliExpress as a pioneer in inspiring the next generation of kitchen AI and automation entrepreneurs. The establishment plans to offer educational tours and robotics exhibits, turning the restaurant into a pseudo-museum experience presented by Miso Robotics. Visitors can expect to witness dancing robot arms from retired Flippy units, 3D-printed artifacts from past development, and photographic displays, creating an immersive environment for learning and exploration.

Originally slated to open this month, CaliExpress by Flippy is now expected to open its doors in 2024, according to a spokesperson for Cali Group. Despite the anticipated excitement surrounding this technological marvel, critics have raised concerns about the potential human and economic costs associated with widespread AI integration in the fast-food industry.

Rob Carpenter, founder of Valyant AI, expressed his concerns, suggesting that millions of jobs may be at risk over the next five to 10 years as robots and computer kiosks replace traditional fast-food roles. He predicts a shift from AI being confined to back-office processing and manufacturing facilities to entering consumer-facing, traditionally human-only jobs. As the world eagerly awaits the grand opening of CaliExpress by Flippy, the intersection of technology and cuisine prompts reflection on the implications for the workforce and the future of the fast-food industry.

Also Read