Samsung Galaxy A55 latest price in Pakistan & Specification

Samsung just unveiled the upcoming Galaxy A55 series, set to launch in a few days, making it their latest budget smartphone. The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

It comes with an Exynos 1480 chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor to keep everything running smoothly.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 features a quad camera setup featuring 50 MP, 12 MP, and 5 MP sensors, promising an enhanced photography experience. For selfies, it offers a single 32 MP front sensor.

The gadget has a 6.4-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The phone has a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The device’s battery is 5000 mAh, with support for fast charging at 25 W.

Samsung Galaxy A55 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A55 price in the Pakistan  is expected to be 139,999

Samsung Galaxy A55 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5.1
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
PROCESSORCPU2.4 GHz Octa Core
ChipsetExynos 1480
GPUAMD RDNA
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Featurespanorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@480fps)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC Yes (market/region dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W wired
