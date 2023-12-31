Samsung Galaxy A55 latest price in Pakistan & Specification

Samsung just unveiled the upcoming Galaxy A55 series, set to launch in a few days, making it their latest budget smartphone. The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

It comes with an Exynos 1480 chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor to keep everything running smoothly.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 features a quad camera setup featuring 50 MP, 12 MP, and 5 MP sensors, promising an enhanced photography experience. For selfies, it offers a single 32 MP front sensor.

The gadget has a 6.4-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The phone has a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The device’s battery is 5000 mAh, with support for fast charging at 25 W.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A55 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A55 price in the Pakistan is expected to be 139,999

Samsung Galaxy A55 specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5.1 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave PROCESSOR CPU 2.4 GHz Octa Core Chipset Exynos 1480 GPU AMD RDNA DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@480fps) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC Yes (market/region dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 25W wired