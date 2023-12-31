Samsung Galaxy A55 latest price in Pakistan & Specification

Samsung just unveiled the upcoming Galaxy A55 series, set to launch in a few days, making it their latest budget smartphone. The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
It comes with an Exynos 1480 chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor to keep everything running smoothly.
The Samsung Galaxy A55 features a quad camera setup featuring 50 MP, 12 MP, and 5 MP sensors, promising an enhanced photography experience. For selfies, it offers a single 32 MP front sensor.
The gadget has a 6.4-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The phone has a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The device’s battery is 5000 mAh, with support for fast charging at 25 W.
Samsung Galaxy A55 price in Pakistan
The Samsung Galaxy A55 price in the Pakistan is expected to be 139,999
Samsung Galaxy A55 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OneUI 5.1
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.4 GHz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Exynos 1480
|GPU
|AMD RDNA
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@480fps)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC Yes (market/region dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W wired
