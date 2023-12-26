Samsung Galaxy M13 Price in Pakistan & Specification

Articles
The Samsung Galaxy M13 is a feature-rich smartphone with a great user interface. It has a huge 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with brilliant colors and excellent images, which makes it great for multimedia consumption and gaming.

A strong octa-core processor powers the gadget, delivering smooth performance and responsiveness. With 4GB of RAM, it can easily handle multitasking.

The Galaxy M13 features a versatile quad-camera configuration, including a 50MP primary camera capable of producing detailed images in a variety of lighting conditions. The 6,000mAh battery allows for extended use on a single charge.

Furthermore, the phone has a modern USB-C port, a headphone jack, and expandable storage, which adds to its total value. It’s a well-rounded gadget for individuals looking for a low-cost smartphone with powerful features.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy M13 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-

Samsung Galaxy M13 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.0
Dimensions165.4 x 76.9 x 9.3 mm
Weight207 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Blue, Aqua Green, Stardust Brown
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 850 (8nm)
GPUMali-G52
DISPLAYTechnologyPLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MEMORYBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic back, plastic frame, NFC (Unspecified), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast charging 15W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

