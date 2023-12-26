Samsung Galaxy M13 Price in Pakistan & Specification

The Samsung Galaxy M13 is a feature-rich smartphone with a great user interface. It has a huge 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with brilliant colors and excellent images, which makes it great for multimedia consumption and gaming.

A strong octa-core processor powers the gadget, delivering smooth performance and responsiveness. With 4GB of RAM, it can easily handle multitasking.

The Galaxy M13 features a versatile quad-camera configuration, including a 50MP primary camera capable of producing detailed images in a variety of lighting conditions. The 6,000mAh battery allows for extended use on a single charge.

Furthermore, the phone has a modern USB-C port, a headphone jack, and expandable storage, which adds to its total value. It’s a well-rounded gadget for individuals looking for a low-cost smartphone with powerful features.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy M13 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/- Samsung Galaxy M13 specifications BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.0 Dimensions 165.4 x 76.9 x 9.3 mm Weight 207 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Blue, Aqua Green, Stardust Brown FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 850 (8nm) GPU Mali-G52 DISPLAY Technology PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 MEMORY Built-in 64/ 128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP , f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP , f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP , f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic back, plastic frame, NFC (Unspecified), Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast charging 15W