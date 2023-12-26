Samsung Galaxy M13 Price in Pakistan & Specification

The Samsung Galaxy M13 is a feature-rich smartphone with a great user interface. It has a huge 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with brilliant colors and excellent images, which makes it great for multimedia consumption and gaming.
A strong octa-core processor powers the gadget, delivering smooth performance and responsiveness. With 4GB of RAM, it can easily handle multitasking.
The Galaxy M13 features a versatile quad-camera configuration, including a 50MP primary camera capable of producing detailed images in a variety of lighting conditions. The 6,000mAh battery allows for extended use on a single charge.
Furthermore, the phone has a modern USB-C port, a headphone jack, and expandable storage, which adds to its total value. It’s a well-rounded gadget for individuals looking for a low-cost smartphone with powerful features.
Samsung Galaxy M13 Price in Pakistan
The Samsung Galaxy M13 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-
Samsung Galaxy M13 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.0
|Dimensions
|165.4 x 76.9 x 9.3 mm
|Weight
|207 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Blue, Aqua Green, Stardust Brown
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 850 (8nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic back, plastic frame, NFC (Unspecified), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Fast charging 15W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
