Samsung Galaxy S21 Latest PTA Tax & Price in Pakistan, January 2024 update

Apple iPhone 15 series Latest Customs Value in Pakistan, January 2024 update
Samsung maintains its dominance in the Android market, standing out as a technological powerhouse that sparks inspiration with innovative ideas and cutting-edge technology. The company’s flagship line continues to compete strongly against Apple devices.
In a market crowded with various brands, Samsung remains steadfast, consistently delivering smartphones equipped with high-quality hardware and the latest software.
In Pakistan, Samsung is priced higher than competing devices; however, the company continues to generate significant revenue.
The increase in price is attributed to the imposition of various taxes by authorities on mobile phones, which encompass customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax. The taxation varies depending on factors such as the smartphone’s value and type.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 latest price in Pakistan is PKR 176,500.
|Device Models
|Tax
|Samsung Galaxy S21
|Rs67,300
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
|Rs79,000
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
|Rs96,950
|Device Models
|Tax
|Samsung Galaxy S21
|Rs80,100
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
|Rs94,100
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
|Rs115,400
The Samsung Galaxy S21 is priced between Rs80,000 and Rs1.5 lac. For the most up-to-date pricing information, please check local markets or online portals.
