Samsung Galaxy S21 Latest PTA Tax & Price in Pakistan, January 2024 update

  • Samsung reigns supreme in the Android kingdom, driving innovation and fierce competition.
  • Higher prices in Pakistan haven’t dampened Samsung’s success, fueled by a tax storm on mobile phones.
  • Taxes like customs duties, sales tax, and withholding vary per phone, influencing the final price tag.
Samsung maintains its dominance in the Android market, standing out as a technological powerhouse that sparks inspiration with innovative ideas and cutting-edge technology. The company’s flagship line continues to compete strongly against Apple devices.

In a market crowded with various brands, Samsung remains steadfast, consistently delivering smartphones equipped with high-quality hardware and the latest software.

In Pakistan, Samsung is priced higher than competing devices; however, the company continues to generate significant revenue.

The increase in price is attributed to the imposition of various taxes by authorities on mobile phones, which encompass customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax. The taxation varies depending on factors such as the smartphone’s value and type.

Samsung Galaxy S21 latest price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S21 latest price in Pakistan is PKR 176,500.

Samsung Galaxy S21 PTA Tax (Passport)

Device ModelsTax
Samsung Galaxy S21Rs67,300
Samsung Galaxy S21 PlusRs79,000
Samsung Galaxy S21 UltraRs96,950

Samsung Galaxy S21 PTA Tax (CNIC)

Device ModelsTax
Samsung Galaxy S21Rs80,100
Samsung Galaxy S21 PlusRs94,100
Samsung Galaxy S21 UltraRs115,400

Samsung Galaxy S21 for sale

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is priced between Rs80,000 and Rs1.5 lac. For the most up-to-date pricing information, please check local markets or online portals.

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


