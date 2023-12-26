Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra represents the pinnacle of smartphone technology with cutting-edge features. Boasting a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, it delivers stunning visuals and smooth interactions.
Powered by the latest flagship processor, the device ensures top-tier performance and efficient multitasking. The camera system is a standout feature, featuring a versatile quad-lens setup, including a high-resolution main sensor, ultra-wide lens, telephoto, and periscope lens, enabling users to capture pro-grade photos and videos.
With ample storage options, up to 512GB, and a robust battery, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a premium user experience. The device runs on the latest version of Samsung’s One UI, providing a seamless and intuitive interface.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan is Rs. 559,999/-
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OneUI 5
|Dimensions
|163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|233 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM), (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
|Colors
|Green, Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream, Lime, Sky Blue, Graphite, Red,
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 Pixels (~501 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 200 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
|Front
|12 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery 45W wired, PD3.0 15W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.