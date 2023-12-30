Secure Your Spot: CES 2024 Ticket Sales Now Open!

CES 2024 tickets on sale now!

In a thrilling development for tech enthusiasts worldwide, the highly anticipated Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 has opened its ticket sales, offering a golden opportunity to secure a front-row seat to the latest and greatest in technological innovation.

Set to take place in Las Vegas from January 9-12, with exclusive media-only events preceding the main extravaganza, CES 2024 promises to be a game-changer, unveiling cutting-edge products and setting the stage for the future of consumer electronics.

For those eager to be part of this technological spectacle, now is the time to act. CES 2024 ticket prices vary, and while the deadline for discounted tickets has passed, there are still options available to ensure an immersive and unforgettable experience.

For $350, the exhibits plus pass grants access to most standard experiences and allows entry to exhibitor booths. This pass is perfect for those looking to explore the latest gadgets, witness product launches, and engage with industry professionals.

For a more comprehensive and exclusive experience, the deluxe pass, priced at $1700, is the ultimate ticket. In addition to providing access to exhibitor booths and standard experiences, the deluxe pass includes additional conference programming, partner sessions, and exclusive features that promise a deeper dive into the world of technology.

However, securing a spot at CES is not a simple task. The event is not open to the general public, and entry requires verification as an industry member, media representative, or exhibitor. Verification can be established through various means, such as presenting a business card, proof of employment, having your name on a company website, or being mentioned in a recent media article as an industry professional.

As the countdown to CES 2024 begins, tech enthusiasts are encouraged to plan their attendance and seize the opportunity to witness groundbreaking moments firsthand. If attending in person is not feasible, stay tuned for comprehensive coverage from media outlets like Mashable, providing highlights and insights into the future of tech as it unfolds in Las Vegas.

CES 2024 is poised to be a celebration of innovation, and now is the time to secure your spot for an exhilarating experience at the forefront of the tech revolution.

