Tecno Spark 20 has been officially launched in Pakistan

TECNO has recently launched the much-anticipated SPARK 20 in Pakistan.

The SPARK 20 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by the Helio G85 chipset for seamless multitasking and gaming.

TECNO, the distinguished smartphone brand in Pakistan, has recently introduced the highly anticipated SPARK 20 from its renowned SPARK series. Priced attractively at an unbeatable PKR 36,999, it comes in various colors, including Gravity Black, Cyber White, Neon Gold, and Magic Skin Blue.

In line with the slogan ‘SPARK Beyond the Ordinary,’ this latest addition is outfitted with advanced features. It features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display offering crystal-clear HD resolution and a seamless 90Hz refresh rate for an immersive visual experience. Driven by the robust Helio G85 chipset and a potent Octa-Core processor, the SPARK 20 enables smooth multitasking and an excellent gaming experience.

Offering a substantial 8GB of RAM and a built-in memory of 256GB, expandable up to 256GB, users can experience abundant storage and swift performance.

The dual back camera configuration, has a 50 MP main sensor and 0.08 MP secondary sensors. It coupled with the 32 MP front camera, enhances photography capabilities significantly. With a robust 5000mAh battery, it guarantees a full day’s usage on a single charge.

Beyond its exceptional features, the SPARK 20 is not just a device; it boasts an eye-catching design that effortlessly combines style with functionality. Showcasing playful patterns to match individual tastes, it includes a stylish punch-hole cutout for an enhanced front camera appearance and a dynamic “Dynamite Port” for swift charging. Ensuring both a comfortable grip and secure access, the device comes equipped with convenient fingerprint sensors and face unlock options.

If you’re seeking an economical phone that integrates advanced features with reliability for your everyday tasks, the Spark 20 is the ideal choice for you.