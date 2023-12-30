Vivo V30 Lite Unveiled with Aura Light Flash and 50MP Selfie Camera

Advertisement
  • Vivo has launched its latest smartphone, the V30 Lite, breaking away from its usual naming pattern.
  • The phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, which provides a peak brightness of 1,150 nits.
  • The device includes a 4,800 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.
Vivo introduced its newest smartphone, the V30 Lite, diverging from its usual naming convention. Unlike previous models such as the V29, V27, and V25, this is the first in the V-series to have an even number in its name.

Design and display

With a 6.67-inch 120Hz 1080p E4 AMOLED display, the V30 Lite provides a peak brightness of 1,150 nits.

The Vivo V30 Lite comes with additional features such as an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP54 dust and water resistance, NFC, and 5G compatibility. With a slim profile measuring only 7.69mm and a weight of approximately 190 grams, it is available in two stylish color choices: black forest and rose gold.

Internals and software

Featuring a Snapdragon 695 chipset, the V30 Lite offers an impressive 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It runs on FuntouchOS 13 based on Android 13, with Vivo not specifying the number of forthcoming software updates.

Cameras

Picture The V30 Lite caters to photography enthusiasts with its flexible camera configuration, comprising a 64MP primary camera featuring optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and an impressive 50MP front camera.

The rear camera array of the V30 Lite is enhanced by a unique circular flash called Aura Light.

Is PTA cracking down on CPID Android and JV iPhones?
Is PTA cracking down on CPID Android and JV iPhones?

PTA may crack down on non-PTA, patched, and illegally approved phones. PTA...

Battery and Pricing

With a 4,800 mAh battery, the V30 Lite is backed by a 44W fast charging capability.

Priced around $530 in the current Mexican market, the global availability of the Vivo V30 Lite in other regions is yet to be disclosed.

Vivo V30 Lite Specifications

  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
  • GPU: Adreno 619
  • OS: Android 13, FuntouchOS 13
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.67″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1150 nits peak brightness
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 12 GB
    • Internal: 256 GB
    • Card slot: No
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Triple): 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS
      8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
      2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
    • Front: 50 MP, f/2.0, 22mm (wide), AF
  • Colors: Forest Black, Rose Gold
  • Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
  • Battery: 4,800 mAh, 44W fast charging
  • Price: $530
