Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan & Special Features

The Vivo Y36 has become available for purchase in the market, showcasing a range of appealing features for potential buyers to consider. The smartphone operates on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset, coupled with a robust 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, ensuring a dependable and responsive performance.
With a substantial 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, the Vivo Y36 provides ample room to conveniently download and retain a substantial collection of useful data and files, meeting the storage needs of modern users.
The device is equipped with a sizeable 6.64-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display, boasting an impressive 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and a notable refresh rate of 90 Hz. This combination translates to a visually pleasing and smooth display experience, catering to various entertainment and task-related activities.
Shifting focus to its photographic capabilities, the Vivo Y36 is outfitted with a triple camera setup on its rear. The primary camera commands a noteworthy 50 MP resolution, ensuring the capture of detailed and high-quality images. On the front end, the device features a 16 MP camera, enabling users to snap clear and vibrant selfies.
To sustain its operations, the gadget relies on a non-removable 5000 mAh battery, fortified with the support of 44 W rapid charging. This powerful combination ensures prolonged usage periods and swift charging times, promoting enhanced user convenience and uninterrupted experiences.
Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan
Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs. 82,999/-
Vivo Y36 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.4 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Night (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video 1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
