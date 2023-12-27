Weather outlook of Lahore, Pakistan

Lahore and the plains of Pakistan are experiencing a severe cold wave, with dense fog causing disruptions in daily life. On Wednesday, Lahore recorded its coldest day of the winter season, with the temperature dropping to 5 degrees Celsius and humidity at 93%. Skardu, the coldest place in the country, saw the mercury plummeting to 9 degrees Celsius below freezing.

The biting cold, coupled with fog and smog, has led to disruptions in road, rail, and air traffic. Portions of motorways were closed due to low visibility, affecting alternative routes like the National Highway. International and domestic flights, as well as passenger trains, faced schedule disruptions.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicts that the harsh weather conditions will persist for the next two days, with mainly cold and dry weather expected. Extremely cold conditions are anticipated in the upper parts of the country. Fog and smog will continue in the plains of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh.

Dense fog and smog are likely in various cities, including Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, and others during morning and night hours. In Lahore, the minimum temperature is expected to range between 5-7 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday.