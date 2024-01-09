Apple iPhone 11 Latest PTA Tax in Pakistan – January 2024

Many tech enthusiasts prefer iPhones due to their compatibility.

The iPhone 11 features a Liquid Retina HD display and the A13 Bionic chip.

Many technology enthusiasts choose iPhones for various reasons, such as their seamless compatibility with devices, the user-friendly iOS interface, and the wide range of applications available on the App Store.

Apple products are recognized for their sturdy construction, excellent performance, and the regular software updates provided by the technology giant.

Despite the abundance of affordable Android alternatives, previous generations of Apple smartphones, such as the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max, continue to be accessible in the market, showcasing Apple’s continued dominance in the flagship segment.

In Pakistan, the iPhone 11 continues to be a viable and budget-friendly option, especially considering the considerably high cost of the iPhone 15. The iPhone 11 comes equipped with a Liquid Retina HD display, a dual-camera system, the ability to record videos in 4K, and is driven by the A13 Bionic chip featuring a third-generation Neural Engine, ensuring an advanced level of performance and efficiency.

The price of iPhones in Pakistan is substantially impacted by significant costs attributed to various taxes imposed by authorities. These taxes include customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax. The magnitude of these taxes varies depending on factors such as the value and type of the smartphone.

Apple iPhone 11 PTA Tax, Custom Duty 2024

Models Tax on Passport iPhone 11 Rs67,200 iPhone 11 Pro Rs93,200 iPhone 11 Pro Max Rs97,000

Apple iPhone 11 pro max Tax

Models Tax on CNIC iPhone 11 Rs86,700 iPhone 11 Pro Rs115,200 iPhone 11 Pro Max Rs119,200

