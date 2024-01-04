Apple iPhone 14 Latest PTA Tax, Custom Duty in Pakistan – January 2024

Apple devices are known for their smooth operation and premium price tag.

The iPhone 14 is expensive compared to other smartphones in its generation.

Apple sets its own prices because it makes both the hardware and software for its devices.

The company creates its own hardware and software, establishing a pricing strategy that surpasses other brands. This pricing is influenced by factors such as material costs, manufacturing expenses, research and development investments, marketing efforts, and the overall brand value of Apple.

The tech giant introduces a new series annually, and the recently launched iPhone 15 is gaining significant attention. Despite its substantial cost, many users find satisfaction with the iPhone 14.

Apple devices symbolize a future of innovation, outpacing other devices with superior cameras, high resale value, exceptional build quality, and various other features. Launched in 2022, the device encompasses top-notch features, making it a prime investment for users. The series is powered by the A15 chip, enabling enhanced thermal performance.

In Pakistan, Apple devices come with a significant price tag, attributed to the imposition of heavy taxes by the authorities.

Apple iPhone 14 PTA Tax 2024

Models Tax on Passport Tax on CNIC iPhone 14 Rs107,325 Rs130,708 iPhone 14 PLUS Rs113,075 Rs137,000 iPhone 14 Pro Rs122,275 Rs147,150 iPhone 14 Pro Max Rs131,130 Rs156,900

Apple iPhone 14 price in Pakistan Jan 2024

Models Price (PTA approved) IPhone 14 128GB 410,000 IPhone 14 Pro 128GB 505,000 IPhone 14 Pro 256GB 550,000 IPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB 560,000 IPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB 599,000