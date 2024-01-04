Advertisement
Apple iPhone 14 Latest PTA Tax, Custom Duty in Pakistan – January 2024

  • Apple devices are known for their smooth operation and premium price tag.
  • The iPhone 14 is expensive compared to other smartphones in its generation.
  • Apple sets its own prices because it makes both the hardware and software for its devices.
Apple gadgets are recognized for their seamless operation, cutting-edge hardware, and a premium price tag. The iPhone 14, in particular, comes with a relatively high cost compared to other smartphones in its generation.

The company creates its own hardware and software, establishing a pricing strategy that surpasses other brands. This pricing is influenced by factors such as material costs, manufacturing expenses, research and development investments, marketing efforts, and the overall brand value of Apple.

The tech giant introduces a new series annually, and the recently launched iPhone 15 is gaining significant attention. Despite its substantial cost, many users find satisfaction with the iPhone 14.

Apple devices symbolize a future of innovation, outpacing other devices with superior cameras, high resale value, exceptional build quality, and various other features. Launched in 2022, the device encompasses top-notch features, making it a prime investment for users. The series is powered by the A15 chip, enabling enhanced thermal performance.

In Pakistan, Apple devices come with a significant price tag, attributed to the imposition of heavy taxes by the authorities.

Apple iPhone 14 PTA Tax 2024

ModelsTax on PassportTax on CNIC
iPhone 14Rs107,325Rs130,708
iPhone 14 PLUSRs113,075Rs137,000
iPhone 14 ProRs122,275Rs147,150
iPhone 14 Pro MaxRs131,130Rs156,900

Apple iPhone 14 price in Pakistan Jan 2024

ModelsPrice (PTA approved)
IPhone 14 128GB410,000
IPhone 14 Pro 128GB505,000
IPhone 14 Pro 256GB550,000
IPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB560,000
IPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB599,000

 

