Apple iPhone 14 Latest PTA Tax, Custom Duty in Pakistan – January 2024

Apple iPhone 15, 15 Pro Max Easy Installments Plan in Pakistan 2024
Apple released the iPhone 15 series with new features, attracting eager buyers. Improved...
Apple gadgets are recognized for their seamless operation, cutting-edge hardware, and a premium price tag. The iPhone 14, in particular, comes with a relatively high cost compared to other smartphones in its generation.
The company creates its own hardware and software, establishing a pricing strategy that surpasses other brands. This pricing is influenced by factors such as material costs, manufacturing expenses, research and development investments, marketing efforts, and the overall brand value of Apple.
The tech giant introduces a new series annually, and the recently launched iPhone 15 is gaining significant attention. Despite its substantial cost, many users find satisfaction with the iPhone 14.
Apple devices symbolize a future of innovation, outpacing other devices with superior cameras, high resale value, exceptional build quality, and various other features. Launched in 2022, the device encompasses top-notch features, making it a prime investment for users. The series is powered by the A15 chip, enabling enhanced thermal performance.
In Pakistan, Apple devices come with a significant price tag, attributed to the imposition of heavy taxes by the authorities.
|Models
|Tax on Passport
|Tax on CNIC
|iPhone 14
|Rs107,325
|Rs130,708
|iPhone 14 PLUS
|Rs113,075
|Rs137,000
|iPhone 14 Pro
|Rs122,275
|Rs147,150
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Rs131,130
|Rs156,900
|Models
|Price (PTA approved)
|IPhone 14 128GB
|410,000
|IPhone 14 Pro 128GB
|505,000
|IPhone 14 Pro 256GB
|550,000
|IPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB
|560,000
|IPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB
|599,000
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.