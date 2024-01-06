Apple iPhone 15 Latest PTA Approved Price in Pakistan – January 2024

Apple introduced the iPhone 15 last year, gaining significant attention for its outstanding features.

Last year, Apple unveiled the iPhone 15, which has garnered significant attention for its outstanding features. The latest phone in the series, along with others in the lineup, is equipped with even more advanced ‘Pro’ features compared to its predecessors.

With seamless multitasking, a robust 48MP camera, an elegant satin-finished design, and the convenience of a shared charging port, these phones truly embody a powerhouse of features.

In Pakistan, iPhones come with a hefty price tag, yet their demand remains exceptionally high. The allure of their design, advanced features, and the surrounding hype contribute to their swift sales, making them a sought-after item that quickly sells out.

Apple iPhone 15 Price in Pakistan

Models Prices iPhone 15 128 GB Rs374,300 iPhone 15 256 GB Rs412,600

Apple iPhone 15 Plus Price in Pakistan

iPhone 15 Plus 128 GB Rs412,600 iPhone 15 Plus 256 GB Rs450,900

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan

iPhone 15 Pro 128 GB Rs489,100 iPhone 15 Pro 256 GB Rs517,800 iPhone 15 Pro 512 GB Rs594,300 iPhone 15 Pro 1 TB Rs670,800

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan

iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB Rs575,200 iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB Rs642,100 iPhone 15 Pro Max 1 TB Rs728,200

