Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 15 Latest PTA Approved Price in Pakistan – January 2024

Apple iPhone 15 Latest PTA Approved Price in Pakistan – January 2024

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Apple introduced the iPhone 15 last year, gaining significant attention for its outstanding features.
  • The iPhone 15 series boasts more advanced ‘Pro’ features compared to their predecessors.
  • These phones offer seamless multitasking, a robust 48MP camera, and an elegant satin-finished design.
Advertisement

Last year, Apple unveiled the iPhone 15, which has garnered significant attention for its outstanding features. The latest phone in the series, along with others in the lineup, is equipped with even more advanced ‘Pro’ features compared to its predecessors.

With seamless multitasking, a robust 48MP camera, an elegant satin-finished design, and the convenience of a shared charging port, these phones truly embody a powerhouse of features.

In Pakistan, iPhones come with a hefty price tag, yet their demand remains exceptionally high. The allure of their design, advanced features, and the surrounding hype contribute to their swift sales, making them a sought-after item that quickly sells out.

 Apple iPhone 15 Price in Pakistan

ModelsPrices
iPhone 15 128 GBRs374,300
iPhone 15 256 GBRs412,600

Apple iPhone 15 Plus Price in Pakistan

iPhone 15 Plus 128 GBRs412,600
iPhone 15 Plus 256 GBRs450,900

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan

iPhone 15 Pro 128 GBRs489,100
iPhone 15 Pro 256 GBRs517,800
iPhone 15 Pro 512 GBRs594,300
iPhone 15 Pro 1 TBRs670,800
Advertisement

Apple  iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan

iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GBRs575,200
iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GBRs642,100
iPhone 15 Pro Max 1 TBRs728,200

Also Read

Apple iPhone 14 Latest PTA Tax, Custom Duty in Pakistan – January 2024
Apple iPhone 14 Latest PTA Tax, Custom Duty in Pakistan – January 2024

Apple devices are known for their smooth operation and premium price tag....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story