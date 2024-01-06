Apple iPhone 15 Latest PTA Approved Price in Pakistan – January 2024

Apple iPhone 14 Latest PTA Tax, Custom Duty in Pakistan – January 2024
Apple devices are known for their smooth operation and premium price tag....
Last year, Apple unveiled the iPhone 15, which has garnered significant attention for its outstanding features. The latest phone in the series, along with others in the lineup, is equipped with even more advanced ‘Pro’ features compared to its predecessors.
With seamless multitasking, a robust 48MP camera, an elegant satin-finished design, and the convenience of a shared charging port, these phones truly embody a powerhouse of features.
In Pakistan, iPhones come with a hefty price tag, yet their demand remains exceptionally high. The allure of their design, advanced features, and the surrounding hype contribute to their swift sales, making them a sought-after item that quickly sells out.
|Models
|Prices
|iPhone 15 128 GB
|Rs374,300
|iPhone 15 256 GB
|Rs412,600
|iPhone 15 Plus 128 GB
|Rs412,600
|iPhone 15 Plus 256 GB
|Rs450,900
|iPhone 15 Pro 128 GB
|Rs489,100
|iPhone 15 Pro 256 GB
|Rs517,800
|iPhone 15 Pro 512 GB
|Rs594,300
|iPhone 15 Pro 1 TB
|Rs670,800
|iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB
|Rs575,200
|iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB
|Rs642,100
|iPhone 15 Pro Max 1 TB
|Rs728,200
