Apple iPhone 16 Renders Reveal Modest Changes

Apple iPhone 16 Pro & Max Early images show a familiar design with bigger screens.

Both models are likely to get 48MP ultrawide cameras, with the Pro having a 5x zoom lens.

A new capture button is on the frame for quick camera access on Pro models.

The release of the iPhone 16 series is still distant, but MacRumors has shared render images of the iPhone 16 Pro (code-named Diablo) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max (code-named Lightning) based on prototypes. Both gadgets appear similar to their predecessors, featuring larger screen diagonals and a new capacitive capture button located on the right side below the power button as the primary modifications.

The iPhone 16 Pro is anticipated to feature a 6.27-inch screen diagonal, with preliminary dimensions of 149.6 x 71.45 x 8.25mm and an expected weight of 194 grams. On the other hand, the 16 Pro Max is slated to have a 6.85-inch screen, measuring 163 x 77.58 x 8.25mm, and a weight of approximately 225 grams. Both models in the 16 Pro series are also projected to receive upgraded 48MP ultrawide cameras, and the smaller 16 Pro will include a 5x tetraprism zoom lens.

The noteworthy hardware addition on both devices is the Capture button, rumored to have a force sensor and a flush design with the phone’s frame. This innovative button is anticipated to be exclusive to the Pro model iPhones, serving as a quick shortcut for the camera app. Its placement will necessitate Apple relocating its US-exclusive mmWave antenna to the left side.