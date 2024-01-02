Australian State Court Recording Database Breached by Hackers

Australian court database hacked, disrupting tech.

Hearings Nov 1 – Dec 21, 2023, recordings possibly stolen.

Part of a rising trend of state-sponsored cyberattacks in Australia.

In a recent development, hackers successfully breached the court recordings database of Victoria state in Australia, causing disruption to the audio-visual in-court technology network, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

Court Services Victoria’s chief executive, Louise Anderson, confirmed that the cyberattack occurred between November 1 and December 21, 2023. The breach potentially resulted in the theft of recordings from some court hearings during this period, with the possibility of earlier hearings being affected as well.

“The potential access is confined to recordings stored on the network. No other court systems or records, including employee or financial data, were accessed,” reassured Anderson.

The impacted network has been isolated and disabled, and court officials are collaborating closely with government cybersecurity experts to assess the extent of the breach and implement necessary security measures. It was not disclosed whether any ransomware demands were made by the hackers.

This incident follows a concerning trend of state-sponsored cyber groups and hackers intensifying their attacks on critical infrastructure, businesses, and homes in Australia. A government report released in November 2023 highlighted an alarming frequency of cyberattacks, occurring at a rate of one attack every six minutes.

The court database breach is the latest in a series of cyber incidents targeting key sectors in Australia. Late last year, DP World Australia, one of the country’s largest port operators, fell victim to a hack that led to a three-day suspension of operations. Additionally, the recent cyber incident at Eagers Automotive, a prominent car dealership group, further underscores the growing threat to cybersecurity across various industries in the country.

As investigations continue, concerns are rising over the potential compromise of sensitive legal information and the need for strengthened cybersecurity measures to safeguard critical systems. The affected court is expected to resume hearings in January following the isolation and remediation of the compromised network.

