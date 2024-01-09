Big Tech Rejects US Consumer Watchdog Oversight on Digital Wallets

Tech giants oppose U.S. watchdog on digital wallets.

In response to a proposal by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in November, major tech companies, including Apple, Google, Amazon, Meta, and X, formerly known as Twitter, are pushing back against the potential oversight of their digital wallets and payment apps. The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), representing these tech giants, expressed concerns that the watchdog’s plan could stifle innovation and limit market access for some players.

The CFPB’s proposal, which aims to subject tech companies providing digital wallet services to the same level of supervision as banks, has yet to be finalized. The bureau argues that while these tech giants’ smartphone payment services rival traditional methods, they lack comparable consumer safeguards.

Under the proposed plan, companies like Apple and Google would face examinations by agency officials to ensure compliance with laws related to unfair or deceptive practices, as well as privacy protections. The supervision would extend to scrutinizing executives’ conduct, bringing these tech companies under regulatory scrutiny similar to that imposed on banks.

While some representatives from the banking industry have welcomed the proposal, the CCIA and Financial Technology Association, whose members include PayPal and Block Inc, are expressing reservations. Krisztian Katona, CCIA’s head of regulatory policy, warned that overly burdensome regulations could hinder startups in the digital wallet industry. The association argued in a comment letter that the CFPB’s proposal failed to identify specific consumer risks and incorrectly viewed non-bank digital providers as direct competitors to traditional banks.

In a separate comment letter, the Financial Technology Association echoed similar concerns, emphasizing that broad and heavy-handed regulation could have adverse effects on the industry. The association’s members, including PayPal and Block Inc, stressed the importance of considering market synergies that benefit consumers through complementary services provided by both banks and non-bank entities.

As the debate continues, the fate of the CFPB’s proposal remains uncertain, with tech giants and fintech associations urging caution to avoid potential stifling of innovation in the rapidly evolving digital payment landscape.

