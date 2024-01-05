Biggest Redesign in 30 Years: AI Button Added to Microsoft Keyboards

Microsoft debuts ‘Co-Pilot,’ an AI button, a major design shift.

Co-Pilot replaces keys, enabling swift AI access on PCs.

Microsoft leads generative AI integration with OpenAI, despite legal concerns.

Microsoft has announced a significant redesign to its keyboards, introducing an AI button that promises to reshape the user experience. This marks the most substantial change since the introduction of the Windows key in the 1990s.

Named the ‘Co-Pilot,’ the AI button aims to provide users with quick access to a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence. This innovative feature is set to enhance user interaction with Microsoft devices, bringing forth a new era of accessibility to AI on personal computers.

Positioned near the space bar and adorned with a distinctive ribbon-shaped logo, the Co-Pilot button is set to replace the right ‘CTRL’ key on some computers and the ‘menu’ key on others. This strategic placement ensures convenient access for users seeking assistance or information through the AI-powered chatbot.

This move by Microsoft is seen as a strategic step to capitalize on its ongoing collaboration with OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT. By integrating an AI button into its keyboards, Microsoft aims to establish itself as a gateway for the widespread application of generative AI in everyday computing.

While most users currently connect with AI primarily through smartphones, the introduction of an AI button on desktop computers could make artificial intelligence more readily available and seamlessly integrated into the daily workflow.

Despite the potential benefits, the AI landscape is not without controversy. Legal and ethical concerns, such as the recent lawsuit by The New York Times against OpenAI and Microsoft, highlight the challenges surrounding the use of AI tools that draw on copyrighted material. The lawsuit argues that tools like ChatGPT use copyrighted news articles without proper acknowledgment.

Nevertheless, Microsoft remains committed to advancing AI development, with the Co-Pilot button representing a bold step towards a more accessible and integrated AI experience. As the technology giant ushers in this significant redesign, it sets the stage for a new era in computing, potentially revolutionizing how users interact with AI on a daily basis.

