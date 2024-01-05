Chinese Government Sets Limits on AI in Research Funding

China limits AI in research funding for ethical conduct.

Chinese government has issued new guidelines restricting the direct utilization of generative AI technology in the application process for research funding and approval.

The Guidelines for Responsible Research Conduct, released by the Ministry of Science and Technology on December 21, outline a comprehensive framework to foster the healthy development of scientific research.

Key provisions in the guidelines include limitations on the acknowledgment of AI-generated content, explicitly stating that it cannot be listed as a co-author. Researchers and institutions, including universities, medical centers, and health facilities, are subject to these rules, which cover various aspects of the research process such as topic selection, peer review, ethics, safety, and transparency.

While the guidelines don’t provide specific rules for every situation, they require that any research using generative AI must be clearly labeled as such. This applies to content or findings resulting from the technology, which should be appropriately identified in research papers and footnotes, including explanations of how it was created and what software was used.

The Chinese government’s move comes as a response to challenges posed by the rapid development of AI technology, which has led to issues around authorship, intellectual property, and data processing. The guidelines draw on useful foreign experiences and reflect international practices, with the ministry emphasizing the need to update and adjust regulations based on technological developments.

The restrictions on direct AI use in research funding applications have sparked discussions among scientists regarding the role of AI in research, particularly concerning authorship and the potential impact on the development of original thinking skills among students. Some researchers argue that the widespread use of generative AI is an irreversible trend and that it is crucial to find ways to allow its appropriate use while keeping up with international trends.

The guidelines build upon earlier regulations, such as the Interim Measures for the Management of Generative AI Services, which came into effect in August. The Chinese government’s commitment to regulating AI was highlighted in the Bletchley Declaration, an international pact signed by China, the United States, the European Union, and 27 other countries, focusing on managing the potential risks associated with rapidly developing AI technology.

