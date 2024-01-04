Cyber Attack Disrupts Orange España Internet Services

Orange, Spain’s second-largest telecom, had a cyber attack on its network.

Users faced internet and website access issues.

Orange quickly resolved it, securing data and restoring access.

Spain’s second largest telecoms provider, Orange, faced a cyber attack on Wednesday, impacting internet access for an unknown number of customers.

The attack targeted Orange’s IP network coordination center, causing connection issues for accessing certain websites.

Orange swiftly neutralized the threat and assured customers that their data was not compromised. The extent of the disruption and the specific websites affected remain unclear. The company confirmed through social media that the situation is mostly resolved and internet access is being restored.

This incident emphasizes the vulnerability of critical infrastructure, like telecommunications networks, to cyberattacks. While details surrounding the type of attack and the attackers’ motives are unknown, it serves as a reminder of the importance for companies to prioritize cybersecurity measures to protect both their operations and customers’ data.

