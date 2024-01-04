Global Launch of Redmi Note 13 Series on January 15

The Redmi Note 13 series is set to launch in India today and now we also have an international launch date for the extremely well-regarded budget phone series.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 13 will launch around the globe on January 15th.

The Redmi Note 13, Note 13 Pro, and Note 13 Pro+ are all being released in India, so we may anticipate seeing similar pattern during the global announcement.

However, the exact models that will be featured at the launch event are yet unknown. But as is customary with Xiaomi, some specifications might be changed.

As for the Indian models, the company has already confirmed some of their specifications including a 120Hz AMOLED display with minimal bezels, a lightweight 173.5 grams body, a slim profile, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The main chipset would be the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC alongside a 108MP main camera and 33W fast charging.

The Indian Redmi Note 13 Pro is going to have a double-sided glass body, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip and there will be a 200MP camera on the back with a 5,100 mAh battery under the hood with support for 67W wired charging.

The pricing and memory configuration details for Indian Redmi Note 13 models have been leaked as well.

The basic Redmi Note 13 5G is expected to start at $252, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Pro+ models are rumored to be priced at $372 and $432, respectively.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will offer choices of 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, while the other two variants will have options of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.