Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Global Launch of Redmi Note 13 Series on January 15

Global Launch of Redmi Note 13 Series on January 15

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Redmi Note 13 series is set to launch in India today and now we also have an international launch date for the extremely well-regarded budget phone series.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 13 will launch around the globe on January 15th.

The Redmi Note 13, Note 13 Pro, and Note 13 Pro+ are all being released in India, so we may anticipate seeing similar pattern during the global announcement.

However, the exact models that will be featured at the launch event are yet unknown. But as is customary with Xiaomi, some specifications might be changed.

 

Advertisement

As for the Indian models, the company has already confirmed some of their specifications including a 120Hz AMOLED display with minimal bezels, a lightweight 173.5 grams body, a slim profile, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The main chipset would be the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC alongside a 108MP main camera and 33W fast charging.

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus latest price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus latest price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi is introducing the new Redmi Note series, which includes the incredibly powerful...

Advertisement

The Indian Redmi Note 13 Pro is going to have a double-sided glass body, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip and there will be a 200MP camera on the back with a 5,100 mAh battery under the hood with support for 67W wired charging.

The pricing and memory configuration details for Indian Redmi Note 13 models have been leaked as well.

The basic Redmi Note 13 5G is expected to start at $252, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Pro+ models are rumored to be priced at $372 and $432, respectively.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will offer choices of 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, while the other two variants will have options of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story