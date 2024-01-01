Honor Magic 6 Series Details Leaked Ahead of its Official Launch

Honor is gearing up for a two-day launch event in China on January 10.

Honor is preparing for a two-day launch event in China on January 10, where the Magic OS 8.0 will be introduced alongside the unveiling of the Magic 6 series. Recent leaks on Weibo have provided insights into the camera specifications and battery sizes of both the Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro.

As per the leak, both the Honor Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro are expected to sport a rear camera configuration comprising a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H main camera and a 50-megapixel OV50M ultra-wide lens.

This contrasts with earlier reports that indicated the Pro variant would feature a one-inch, 50-megapixel main camera. Additionally, for telephoto capabilities, the Magic 6 is rumored to include a 50-megapixel OV50M camera sensor, while the Pro variant might opt for a Samsung HP3 camera sensor.

Shifting focus to the Magic 6 Porsche Design edition, the leaked information suggests its rear camera configuration is expected to include a 50-megapixel OV50K main camera sensor, along with a 50-megapixel OV50M ultra-wide lens and a Samsung HP3 telephoto camera.

While the Samsung HP3 on the Magic 6 Pro and Porsche Design appears to have a 200-megapixel count, there are speculations suggesting a modified 160-megapixel version for the Pro model.

As per the leak, the Magic 6 is furnished with a 5,450mAh battery, whereas the Magic 6 Pro and Porsche Design editions may feature a slightly larger 5,600mAh battery. Additionally, reports indicate that the Magic 6 could support 66W fast charging, while the other two devices might offer 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Multiple sources suggest that the entire series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.