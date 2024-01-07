HONOR Magic V2: World’s slimmest and lightest foldable phone

HONOR Malaysia is launching its flagship, the HONOR Magic V2, aiming to shake up the smartphone industry with its innovative features. Having successfully debuted in China last July, the HONOR Magic V2 is building anticipation as it heads to Malaysia, claiming the title of the world’s thinnest and lightest inward foldable phone.

To build excitement for the upcoming launch, HONOR has arranged an exclusive media event, offering a sneak peek into the distinctive features of the HONOR Magic V2. In a captivating demonstration, the phone will be attached to a helium balloon and released, highlighting its impressive weightlessness and setting the stage for a device that breaks traditional expectations.

Also Read Honor Magic V2 price in Pakistan & specs Honor is currently working on the upcoming Magic V2 series, set to...

What makes the HONOR Magic V2 stand out is its incredible slimness, measuring less than 1cm when folded. It’s just 9.9mm thick when folded and an amazingly slim 4.7mm when unfolded, equivalent to the thickness of three stacked credit cards. This sets a new standard for smartphone design, and it’s impressively light at only 231 grams, thinner and lighter than its predecessor.

The HONOR Magic V2 features a superlight titanium hinge made from aerospace-grade titanium alloy, striking a balance between weight and strength. To enhance durability, HONOR introduces HONOR Shield Steel in the hinge, making up 67 percent of it. This special steel, inspired by tunnel boring applications, ensures the hinge can withstand daily use.

Advertisement

Addressing common concerns in foldable phone design, like internal space and overall thickness, the HONOR Magic V2 incorporates mortise and tenon integral molding technology. This innovation allows the device to endure over 400,000 folds, making it highly durable and reliable with a lifespan of up to ten years.

The HONOR Magic V2 comes with a redesigned hinge support structure, reducing thickness by 75% and inner screen creases by 47% compared to its predecessor. An advanced brake caliper damping structure ensures smooth and stable opening and closing, enabling practical applications like hover photography and conferencing. A tiny micro lock component, similar in size to a rice grain, prevents screen misalignments and creases, ensuring optimal performance over time.

Despite its slim design, the HONOR Magic V2 includes a spacious 5000mAh silicon-carbon battery, made possible through a ‘three-in-one’ display driver component. This innovative design sets it apart as a revolutionary foldable phone, challenging traditional expectations regarding size and battery capacity.

To prevent processor overheating and ensure long-term durability, the HONOR Magic V2 incorporates the HONOR Ultra-thin Bionic VC Cooling System. Additionally, the device features an ultra-thin antenna with a three-millimeter-thin design, ranking it as the thinnest in the foldable industry.

The HONOR Magic V2 stands out as a transformative force in the smartphone industry, presenting foldable phones as a groundbreaking innovation for future generations. With advancements in design, materials, and functionality, the HONOR Magic V2 is set to captivate tech enthusiasts and reshape the landscape of foldable technology, creating excitement for the year 2024.

Advertisement