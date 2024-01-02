Advertisement
Edition: English
Huawei Nova Y62 and Y62 Plus Launched at an Affordable Price

Articles
Huawei Nova Y62 and Y62 Plus Launched at an Affordable Price

  • Huawei introduces the Nova Y62 and Y62 Plus in South Africa.
  • The device includes a large 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with 720p resolution.
  • The phone is powered by an Octa-core processor with 4GB or 8GB of RAM.
In a relatively quiet debut, Huawei has introduced a new addition to their mid-range smartphone collection, namely the Huawei Nova Y62 series, which is expected to create an impact in South Africa’s technology landscape. This latest series includes two models, the Nova Y62 and the Nova Y62 Plus.

The exact pricing for these two phones is currently undisclosed. However, considering their budget-friendly specifications, it is anticipated that they will come with an affordable price, probably falling within the $100-$200 range.

Both models feature a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720p (720 x 1600 pixels) and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Powering these smartphones is an undisclosed octa-core processor, running at 2.2GHz, which is likely to be a budget System-on-Chip (SoC) from HiSilicon.

The Nova Y62 is equipped with 4 GB of RAM, while the Plus model takes it up a notch with 8 GB of RAM. Both phones offer 128 GB of internal storage, complemented by a dedicated microSD card slot, providing seamless accommodation for your storage requirements.

To sustain the devices throughout the day, a 5,000 mAh battery is incorporated, providing the additional convenience of 22.5W fast charging.

Turning to the camera features, both the Nova Y62 and its enhanced version, the Y62 Plus, feature a 5MP front-facing camera for users. On the rear side, a 50MP main camera is paired with two 2-megapixel companions, with one specifically designed for depth sensing and the other tailored for macro shots.

Internally, the Nova Y62 series runs on the older Android 12, customized with Huawei‘s distinctive EMUI 12 interface. Notably, these devices feature Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) but do not include Google Mobile Services.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Latest PTA Tax in Pakistan, January 2024 Update
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Latest PTA Tax in Pakistan, January 2024 Update

Samsung remains a leader in the Android market, known for its high-quality...

The exact pricing details of the Nova Y62 and Y62 Plus are currently unknown. These smartphones will be introduced in two color options: Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black.

Key Specifications

Huawei Nova Y62Huawei Nova Y62 Plus
ChipsetN/AN/A
CPUOcta-core 2.2 GHzOcta-core 2.2 GHz
GPUN/AN/A
OSAndroid 12Android 12
Supported Networks2G, 3G, 4G LTE2G, 3G, 4G LTE
Display6.52″ IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels, 60Hz6.52″ IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels, 60Hz
RAM4 GB8 GB
Storage128 GB128 GB
Card SlotYesYes
Main Camera50MP (main) + 2MP (depth) + 2MP (macro)50MP (main) + 2MP (depth) + 2MP (macro)
Front Camera5MP5MP
ColorsSapphire Blue, Midnight BlackSapphire Blue, Midnight Black
Battery
5,000 mAh, 22.5W wired charging5,000 mAh, 22.5W wired charging
Price
N/AN/A

 

