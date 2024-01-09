Infinix Hot 40 price in Pakistan & specifications 2024

Infinix is nearing the launch of the Hot 40 series in the few upcoming months of 2023. This series is expected to be a major upgrade from its predecessor, the Hot 30 series, with features like a massive HD+ display, a tri-rear camera setup, a 5000mAh battery, and the latest version of the Android operating system. It is also expected to come with a powerful processor and more RAM.

In terms of specifications and features, it is going to be a budget handset that is going to offer a number of features and specifications that will help it stand out from the rest of the competition.

The new Infinix Hot 40 mobile phone is equipped with the reliable Helio G88 chipset, as well as an Octa-Core CPU, in order to deliver a performance that will be unmatched by any other smartphone on the market today. Beside them are the Infinix Hot 40’s 8GB (+8GB of extended RAM) with an internal memory of 256GB.

Also, there will be a dedicated memory card slot to expand the phone’s memory in the future. As part of the all-new Infinix Hot’s 40, there will be a massive 6.78-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display, which will offer a high resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels at a smooth refresh rate of 90 Hz with the latest Android operating system.

For photography lovers, the Infinix Hot 40 is fitted with a triple camera setup of 50 MP + 8 MP + 0.08 MP sensors at the back and a single 32 MP selfie snapper on the front of the phone. The large 5000 mAh battery pack of the Hot 40’s can last up to the entire day on just a single charge. Also, with the support of 33W fast charging, you will be able to fill it up in a couple of minutes.

The brand new Hot 40 by Infinix is expected to be a tough competitor for other smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung, in the very near future.

Infinix Hot 40 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 40 price in Pakistan is Rs. 40,999. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Infinix mobile products in official warranty.

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
GPUMali-G77 MC9
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.75 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~391 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 500 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front12 MP, LED Flash
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non-removable), 5000 mAh
– 33W wired, 55% in 30 min (advertised)
