Infinix Smart 8 Price in Pakistan & Specification

The Infinix Smart 8 is a feature-packed budget smartphone designed for efficiency and performance. Equipped with a sizable 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, it offers an immersive visual experience.

Powered by a Unisoc T606 processor and 4GB of RAM, the device ensures smooth multitasking and responsive performance.

With 64GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD, users have ample space for apps, photos, and videos. The Smart 8 houses a dual-camera setup with a 13MP main lens and a depth sensor, delivering decent photography capabilities.

It runs on Android 13 with Infinix’s XOS 8.7 skin, providing a user-friendly interface. The generous 5000mAh battery ensures prolonged usage between charges, making it an ideal choice for those on a budget.

Infinix Smart 8 Price in Pakistan

The Infinix Smart 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-

Infinix Smart 8 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
Dimensions163.6 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm
Weight184 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsTimber Black, Shiny Gold, Crystal Green, Galaxy White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc T606 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MP1
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 500 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.9, 27mm (wide), AF + 0.08 MP, (auxiliary lens), Ring-LED flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W wired, Reverse wired
