Intel Launches Articul8 AI: A New Venture for Enterprise Software Solutions

Intel, a global technology leader, is making significant strides in the AI-powered enterprise software market by unveiling its latest venture—Articul8 AI. In collaboration with Boca Raton-based asset manager and investor DigitalBridge, Intel is set to establish Articul8 AI as a platform company poised to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions to various industries.

Articul8 AI originated from a successful proof-of-concept resulting from Intel’s collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in May of the previous year. The platform, a generative AI system, combines Intel’s hardware with a mix of open-source and internally developed software. Initially developed over two years within Intel, the system was fine-tuned to meet BCG’s specific security requirements, running within BCG’s data centers.

While BCG was initially the sole customer and supplier, Intel has been actively scaling the platform in recent months. Optimized for Intel hardware but compatible with alternatives, Articul8 AI caters to industries such as financial services, aerospace, semiconductors, and telecommunications, emphasizing high-level security and specialized domain knowledge.

Articul8’s features include a gen AI software product designed for enterprise needs, offering speed of deployment, scalability, security, and sustainability, while providing flexibility in deployment options, including cloud, on-premises, or hybrid setups.

Arun Subramaniyan, former VP and GM at Intel’s data center and AI group, will lead Articul8 AI as its CEO. The team comprises former Intel employees, ensuring a seamless transition. Intel will retain an undisclosed stake in the new venture, maintaining strategic alignment with Articul8.

Intel’s move to launch Articul8 aligns with its strategy to seek external capital for business units. The chipmaker previously spun out Mobileye, divested its memory chip division, and plans an eventual IPO for its programmable chip unit. This approach supports CEO Pat Gelsinger’s comeback plan, involving the expansion of chip factories in the U.S. and Europe and the introduction of advanced chip manufacturing nodes within the next four years.

Articul8 plays a crucial role in Gelsinger’s vision to enhance Intel’s software products and services, including GenAI-powered offerings. This initiative aims to position Intel’s hardware competitively against industry rivals such as Nvidia and AMD, making it more appealing for diverse applications.

In a statement, an Intel spokesperson emphasized the continued collaboration with Articul8, highlighting plans to leverage the enterprise gen AI software for internal use cases and as part of a joint go-to-market partnership, ultimately driving the consumption of Intel compute offerings in the evolving generative AI market.

