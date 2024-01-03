Advertisement
iPhone 14 PTA tax and custom duty Rates in Pakistan 2024

Articles
Apple products are renowned for their all-in-one operation, quality hardware, and higher price point, specially the iPhone 14, which is quite expensive compared to other phones in its generation.

The company takes control of both hardware and software design and sets its prices higher than competitors. This pricing is influenced by factors such as material costs, manufacturing expenses, research and development investments, marketing efforts and the overall value associated with the Apple brand.

The tech massive rolls out new series every year, and the latest iPhone 15 is inducing, Despite the huge prices, many users are ok with the iPhone 14.

Apple devices signal a future of modernization, leading the pack with superior cameras, high resale value, excellent build quality and other top-notch features compared to other devices.

Launched in 2022, this device boasts top features, making it a worthwhile investment for users. Powered by the A15 chip, it offers enhanced thermal performance.

However, in Pakistan, Apple devices come with a heavy price tag due to substantial taxes imposed by the authorities.

iPhone 14 2024 PTA Tax

ModelsTax on PassportTax on CNIC
iPhone 14Rs107,325Rs130,708
iPhone 14 PLUSRs113,075Rs137,000
iPhone 14 ProRs122,275Rs147,150
iPhone 14 Pro MaxRs131,130Rs156,900

iPhone 14 price in Pakistan Jan 2024

ModelsPrice (PTA approved)
IPhone 14 128GB410,000
IPhone 14 Pro 128GB505,000
IPhone 14 Pro 256GB550,000
IPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB560,000
IPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB599,000

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

