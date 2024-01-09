Meta Tightens Content Controls: More Restrictions for Teens on Instagram

Tighter content controls for teen safety

Automatic placement in strict settings on Instagram and Facebook

Response to concerns on mental health, legal pressures

Advertisement

Meta Platforms is imposing stricter content controls on Instagram and Facebook for teenagers. Starting now, all teens will automatically be placed in the most restrictive settings, limiting their exposure to potentially sensitive content and accounts on both platforms. This means tighter filters on features like Search and Explore, making it harder for teens to encounter potentially harmful material.

The move comes amidst growing concerns about the impact of social media on youth mental health. In the US, a lawsuit accuses Meta of fueling a crisis by making platforms addictive. Europe has also scrutinized Meta’s child protection practices.

Whether this stricter approach effectively shields teens from harmful content or stifles their online experiences remains to be seen. Nevertheless, Meta’s decision marks a significant shift in its stance towards teen safety, reflecting mounting pressure from authorities and a desire to mitigate potential legal and reputational risks.

Also Read Umar Saif Unveils Rs2bn Startup Fund for Pakistan Umar Saif unveils Rs2bn Startup Fund for Pakistan's startups. Fund accelerates venture...