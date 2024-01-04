Microsoft Unveils AI Integration for Windows 11 PCs

Microsoft adds AI key to Windows 11 for Copilot access.

Copilot key, powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4, transforms user experience.

Debuting in February, it reflects Microsoft’s broad AI integration strategy.

Microsoft has revealed its most significant keyboard innovation in three decades – the introduction of an artificial intelligence (AI) key. This key will provide users access to Copilot, Microsoft’s advanced AI tool, on the latest Windows 11 PCs. Microsoft, a substantial investor in OpenAI, the driving force behind Copilot’s AI capabilities, has been progressively integrating AI into its various products, including Microsoft 365 and Bing search.

Scheduled to debut on new products starting February, the keyboards with the Copilot key are poised to revolutionize user interactions. Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s executive vice president, likened this development to the introduction of the Windows key nearly 30 years ago, describing it as a “transformative” moment that would both “simplify” and “amplify” the user experience.

Copilot, leveraging OpenAI’s GPT-4 large language model, assists users in a myriad of functions such as searching, composing emails, and creating images. This innovative integration was initially showcased in Office 365 products like Word, PowerPoint, and Teams. It enables Copilot to summarize meetings, compose emails, and generate presentations. The AI tool has also found its way into Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

Microsoft’s unveiling of the Copilot key comes as part of its broader strategy to incorporate AI into everyday computing experiences. This move follows the introduction of AI integration in Microsoft 365 and other products in 2023. The tech giant will present some of these products featuring the Copilot key at the upcoming CES tech event in Las Vegas.

Notably, Microsoft’s collaboration with OpenAI has attracted scrutiny from the UK’s competition watchdog due to boardroom chaos that resulted in a close relationship between the two firms. This investigation is ongoing, and its outcome could have implications for the nature of Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI.

As Microsoft continues to push the boundaries of AI integration, this latest development represents a significant leap forward, promising to redefine how users interact with their Windows 11 PCs.

