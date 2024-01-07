OPPO A71 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung has made the Galaxy A71 available. It’s a brand-new phone, and the “1” at the end denotes that it’s a new product. The octa-core engine in the Samsung Galaxy A71 smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 730 CPU.

The 8 gigabytes of RAM in the Samsung Galaxy A71’s CPU boosts the phone’s performance.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 offers 128 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot that supports an additional 1 TB of storage.

Full HD Super AMOLED screen measuring 6.7 inches with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy A71 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A71 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A71 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 10 OS UI OneUI 2.0 Dimensions 163.6 x 76 x 7. 7 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism, Crush Black, Silver, Blue, Pink FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/240fps) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 25W