Oppo A78 latest price in Pakistan & specifications 2024

Tech brand Oppo unveiled the A78 series in local and global markets, and soon it could land in Pakistani markets too. Various leaks and renders regarding Oppo’s A78 indicate that this smartphone is loaded with the latest features and specifications to excel against its rivals.

According to reports, the A78 is powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset, ensuring that it will easily support 4G connectivity. There is also an Octa Core CPU, which provides incredible processing power to handle multiple applications at once.

The Oppo A78’s a bigger 6.43-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display that runs graphics at Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. After that, the display supports 90 Hz of refresh rate. At the back of this A78, the phone offers a dual camera setup that consists of a 50 MP camera, and a 2 MP camera along with an LED flash, and at the front, it offers one 32 MP camera that can be used to capture high-resolution selfies and videos.

As far as memory is concerned, the Oppo A78 is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. A dedicated memory card slot is also provided for the expansion of the memory.

The brand new A78 comes with a massive 5000 mAh battery cell that can last all day easily on just a single charge. It supports the fast charging of 67W. In fact, Oppo intends to capture the market with the new A78, and it is possible thanks to its feature set and specifications that are at the cutting edge of technology.

Samsung and other companies will face a tough competitor in the form of this new A78 by Oppo.

Oppo A78 price in Pakistan

Oppo A78 price in Pakistan is Rs. 71,999. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Oppo mobile products in official warranty.

Price of Oppo in USD is $220.

Oppo A78 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI ColorOS 13.1 Dimensions 160 x 73.2 x 7.9 mm Weight 180 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mist Black, Aqua Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB Extended Ram) Card microSDXC Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP54, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 67W wired, PD, 76% in 30 min (advertised)

Advertisement Price Price in Rs: 71,999 Price in USD: $220 Ratings Average Rating is 2 stars – based on 10 user reviews.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”