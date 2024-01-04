Advertisement
Oppo A78 latest price in Pakistan & specifications 2024

Tech brand Oppo unveiled the A78 series in local and global markets, and soon it could land in Pakistani markets too. Various leaks and renders regarding Oppo’s A78 indicate that this smartphone is loaded with the latest features and specifications to excel against its rivals.

According to reports, the A78 is powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset, ensuring that it will easily support 4G connectivity. There is also an Octa Core CPU, which provides incredible processing power to handle multiple applications at once.

The Oppo A78’s a bigger 6.43-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display that runs graphics at Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. After that, the display supports 90 Hz of refresh rate. At the back of this A78, the phone offers a dual camera setup that consists of a 50 MP camera, and a 2 MP camera along with an LED flash, and at the front, it offers one 32 MP camera that can be used to capture high-resolution selfies and videos.

As far as memory is concerned, the Oppo A78 is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. A dedicated memory card slot is also provided for the expansion of the memory.

The brand new A78 comes with a massive 5000 mAh battery cell that can last all day easily on just a single charge. It supports the fast charging of 67W. In fact, Oppo intends to capture the market with the new A78, and it is possible thanks to its feature set and specifications that are at the cutting edge of technology.

Samsung and other companies will face a tough competitor in the form of this new A78 by Oppo.

Oppo A78 price in Pakistan

Oppo A78 price in Pakistan is Rs. 71,999. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Oppo mobile products in official warranty.

Price of Oppo in USD is $220.

Oppo A78 detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13.1
Dimensions160 x 73.2 x 7.9 mm
Weight180 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMist Black, Aqua Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB Extended Ram)
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP54, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 67W wired, PD, 76% in 30 min (advertised)
Price

Price in Rs: 71,999     Price in USD: $220
RatingsAverage Rating is 2 stars – based on 10 user reviews.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

