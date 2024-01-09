Realme C53 new price in Pakistan & specifications

Tech giant Realme unveiled the C53 series of smartphones, and recent leaks suggest that the series is very close to grabbing local and global markets. It has been a few months since Realme introduced the C55 series, but now it’s time to meet the brand new Realme C53 with more latest features than before.

Firstly, there will be a massive 6.74-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display that will be able to deliver a jaw-dropping resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, which makes this device truly remarkable. It should also be noted that the display of the C53 is protected by a tough layer of Panda Glass with a smooth refresh rate of 90 Hz.

Under the water drop notch of the Realme C53, there is a single 8 MP selfie camera that is designed to capture and record your beautiful moments with your loved ones as they occur. Users will then find a dual camera setup consisting of a 50 MP + 0.08 MP sensor in order to provide us with an unbeatable photography experience as a result.

The C53 is equipped with all of these latest specifications as well as the powerful Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) chipset and a powerful 2.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU. Beside them, this Realme C53’s 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage capacity. For expanding the memory, a dedicated memory card slot will be available.

Advertisement As for the new C53, it is packed with a large 5000 mAh battery cell, which will ensure that it will last for the entire day. The phone is capable of charging itself at 33 W, and the company claims that it can be charged up to 50% in just 31 minutes using this fast charger. Realme is expected to grab its position back with this C53 against its opponents. That’s why all the smartphone companies, including Samsung, should prepare themselves to face this C53 by Realme. Realme C53 price in Pakistan Realme C53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Realme mobile products in official warranty. Price of Realme C53 in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999. Realme C53 detailed specifications Advertisement BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI Realme UI T Dimensions 167.3 x 76.7 x 7.5 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Champion Gold, Mighty Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.74 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~260 PPI) Protection Panda Glass Extra Features 90Hz, 560 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM (+6GB Extended RAM) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 0.3 MP, (depth), LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (720p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame , plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 31 min (advertised) Advertisement

Also Read Realme C67 price in Pakistan & specifications Realme just unveiled the C67 series, a line of reasonably priced smartphones...