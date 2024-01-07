Redmi Note 12 latest price in Pakistan & specs

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is available on the market with impressive features. The device boasts a stunning 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, offering vibrant visuals and immersive viewing experiences.

The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 (6 nm) chipset and a 2.8 GHz octa-core processor.

The Redmi Note 12 features a versatile quad-camera system with a 50MP primary lens, enabling you to capture detailed and vivid photos and videos. It also sports a high-resolution 13MP front camera for stunning selfies.

With generous storage options and expandable memory, you’ll have ample space for your apps, photos, and files. The Redmi Note 12 is a reliable and affordable choice for those seeking a top-performing smartphone.

The device has a 5,000mAh battery and fast charging support, so you can enjoy extended usage without frequent recharging.

Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in the Pakistan is ‎Rs 44,299. Redmi Note 12 specifications BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI MIUI 14 Dimensions 165.7 x 76 x 7.9 mm Weight 183 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Onyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 685 (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 120Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0″, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS , GLONASS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W wired