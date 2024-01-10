Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung is back with new Galaxy A14. There are different rumor’s about this upcoming smartphone. Some famous leakers shared some information that this flagship could be replaced by the upcoming Galaxy A14 series. Samsung’s Galaxy A14 will be the direct successor to the A12 series.
The upcoming A14 is jam-packed with features, which we will now go over one by one. To begin with, the Samsung Galaxy A14 has a massive 6.6-inch PLS LCD Capacitive touchscreen display with an HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 Pixels and no protection of Corning Gorilla Glass to withstand harsher conditions.
The Samsung A14 offers a triple camera setup of 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP along with LED flash. The design of the body and camera looks similar to the Galaxy A13 5G. A side-mounted finger print scanner is located at the power button on the right side of the Samsung Galaxy A14, which works for both purposes. This is a super fast sensor for unlocking the phone. The phone’s body is very appealing and premium.
For processing, the Samsung Galaxy’s A14 is powered by the Exynos 850 chipset, which provides good power, especially when the phone needs to handle multiple applications at one time.
The Galaxy A14’s a big 5000 mAh battery, which is able to spend all day with a single charge only. It also supports fast charging to charge this beast within minutes. The Samsung Galaxy A14 is coupled with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a dedicated slot for external memory to expand memory up to 1 TB.
The official launching date of the phone is not confirmed yet, but it is expected to be launched on October 26, 2022, and soon it will hit the local markets. Other smartphone brands could face competition with Samsung when this new Galaxy A14 by Samsung will be launched.
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Samsung mobile products in official warranty.
Price of Samsung Galaxy A14 in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999.
Samsung Galaxy A14 detailed specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|One UI Core 5.0
|Dimensions
|167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|202 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Light Green, Silver, Dark Red
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 850 (8nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– 15W wired
Price
|Price in Rs: 56,999 Price in USD: $174
|Ratings
|Average Rating is 4.5 stars – based on 17 user reviews.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.