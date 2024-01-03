Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Samsung is back with new Galaxy A14. There are different rumor’s about this upcoming smartphone. Some famous leakers shared some information that this flagship could be replaced by the upcoming Galaxy A14 series. Samsung’s Galaxy A14 will be the direct successor to the A12 series.

The upcoming A14 is jam-packed with features, which we will now go over one by one. To begin with, the Samsung Galaxy A14 has a massive 6.6-inch PLS LCD Capacitive touchscreen display with an HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 Pixels and no protection of Corning Gorilla Glass to withstand harsher conditions.

The Samsung A14 offers a triple camera setup of 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP along with LED flash. The design of the body and camera looks similar to the Galaxy A13 5G. A side-mounted finger print scanner is located at the power button on the right side of the Samsung Galaxy A14, which works for both purposes. This is a super fast sensor for unlocking the phone. The phone’s body is very appealing and premium.

For processing, the Samsung Galaxy’s A14 is powered by the Exynos 850 chipset, which provides good power, especially when the phone needs to handle multiple applications at one time.

The Galaxy A14’s a big 5000 mAh battery, which is able to spend all day with a single charge only. It also supports fast charging to charge this beast within minutes. The Samsung Galaxy A14 is coupled with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a dedicated slot for external memory to expand memory up to 1 TB.

The official launching date of the phone is not confirmed yet, but it is expected to be launched on October 26, 2022, and soon it will hit the local markets. Other smartphone brands could face competition with Samsung when this new Galaxy A14 by Samsung will be launched.

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Samsung mobile products in official warranty.

Price of Samsung Galaxy A14 in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999.

Price of Samsung in USD is $174.

Samsung Galaxy A14 detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOne UI Core 5.0
Dimensions167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm
Weight202 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Light Green, Silver, Dark Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 850 (8nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyPLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– 15W wired

Price

Price in Rs: 56,999     Price in USD: $174
RatingsAverage Rating is 4.5 stars – based on 17 user reviews.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

