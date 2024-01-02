Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung is working on a new Galaxy A24. This smartphone, as a sequel to its predecessors, will have more features than its predecessors, making it a wonderful smartphone.

The larger display and larger proportions of the Samsung Galaxy A24 lend this phone a premium appearance.

This is a 6.6-inch PLS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a fantastic resolution of 1080 x 2408.

This new Samsung Galaxy A24 is equipped with a strong and well-known Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, as well as a 2.4GHz Octa-Core CPU capable of handling large and multiple applications.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 will come with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh.

Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 58,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A24 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A24 detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5.1
Dimensions162.1 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack; other colors
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W wired

Price

Price in Rs: 79,999     Price in USD: $245
RatingsAverage Rating is 5 stars – based on 25 user reviews.

