Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung is working on a new Galaxy A24. This smartphone, as a sequel to its predecessors, will have more features than its predecessors, making it a wonderful smartphone.

The larger display and larger proportions of the Samsung Galaxy A24 lend this phone a premium appearance.

This is a 6.6-inch PLS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a fantastic resolution of 1080 x 2408.

This new Samsung Galaxy A24 is equipped with a strong and well-known Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, as well as a 2.4GHz Octa-Core CPU capable of handling large and multiple applications.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 will come with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh.

Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 58,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A24 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A24 detailed specifications Build OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5.1 Dimensions 162.1 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black; other colors Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

Samsung Galaxy A24 detailed specifications Build OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5.1 Dimensions 162.1 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black; other colors Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 25W wired Price Price in Rs: 79,999 Price in USD: $245 Ratings Average Rating is 5 stars – based on 25 user reviews.

