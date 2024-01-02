Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy S21 Latest PTA Tax & Price in Pakistan, January 2024 update
Samsung reigns supreme in the Android kingdom, driving innovation and fierce competition....
Samsung is working on a new Galaxy A24. This smartphone, as a sequel to its predecessors, will have more features than its predecessors, making it a wonderful smartphone.
The larger display and larger proportions of the Samsung Galaxy A24 lend this phone a premium appearance.
This is a 6.6-inch PLS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a fantastic resolution of 1080 x 2408.
This new Samsung Galaxy A24 is equipped with a strong and well-known Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, as well as a 2.4GHz Octa-Core CPU capable of handling large and multiple applications.
The Samsung Galaxy A24 will come with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh.
Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 58,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OneUI 5.1
|Dimensions
|162.1 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black; other colors
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W wired
Price
|Price in Rs: 79,999 Price in USD: $245
|Ratings
|Average Rating is 5 stars – based on 25 user reviews.
