Samsung Galaxy A55 Price in Pakistan & Features

Samsung Galaxy A55 Price in Pakistan & Features

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A55 Price in Pakistan & Features

Samsung Galaxy A55 Price in Pakistan & Features

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A55 is a feature-packed smartphone offering a versatile and efficient user experience. Boasting a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, it delivers vibrant visuals and smooth interactions.

Powered by a robust processor, the A55 ensures swift multitasking and efficient performance. The camera setup is impressive, featuring a versatile quad-lens system with enhanced low-light capabilities and various shooting modes.

With a large battery capacity, the A55 provides long-lasting usage, complemented by fast charging support. The device features a sleek design, an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, and runs on Samsung’s user-friendly One UI, offering a seamless and enjoyable mobile experience.

Samsung Galaxy A55 Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A55 price in Pakistan to be around Rs. 139,999/-

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A55 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5.1
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
PROCESSORCPU2.4 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetExynos 1480
GPUAMD RDNA
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Featurespanorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@480fps)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC Yes (market/region dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W wired
Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story